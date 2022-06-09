Investigation underway after man found dead in tent in LaGrange Park Woods

A man was found dead in the LaGrange Park Woods Monday afternoon.

The man was found in a tent, where police believe he was living.

The Forest Preserves police were contacted about the site by a member of the Forest Preserves staff — who was conducting an ecological survey, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the site, and his body was removed for an autopsy.

After the body was removed, a third-party biohazard removal service was brought in to dispose of the tent and other belongings.

Forest Preserves police are leading the death investigation.