Investigation underway after man found dead inside Chicago Ridge home
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Chicago Ridge residence Wednesday night.
At about 6:11 p.m., Chicago Ridge police responded to an unresponsive person in a residence located in the 11000 block of Princess.
When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man dead.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
Police say the death is being investigated as a domestic related death.
A person of interest has been identified, and it is believed to be an isolated incident.