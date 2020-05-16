Investigators: Missouri woman gave birth at work, left baby to drown

A woman who gave birth in a bathroom at a Missouri meatpacking plant was charged with murder for allegedly leaving her newborn to drown in a toilet.

Makuya Kambamba, 28, of Kirksville, was jailed without bond after being charged Friday with first-degree murder and several other counts in the baby's May 6 death. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

Investigators said in court documents that Kambamba gave birth in a restroom at the Smithfield Foods plant in Milan, where she works.

An autopsy revealed evidence consistent with a drowning victim.

