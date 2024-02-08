Driver followed and fatally shot in Irving Park

A driver was shot and killed Thursday morning, crashing into cars and a tree in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was driving eastbound around 3:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Montrose Avenue when a white Jeep started to follow him, according to police.

Someone in the Jeep started shooting at him in the 3900 block of North Whipple Street, police said. The driver was shot in the back of the head and crashed into several vehicles before crashing into a tree.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The white Jeep kept driving southbound on Whipple Street.

There is no one in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.