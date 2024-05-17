2 injured after Chicago driver runs red light, crashes into tractor-trailer in northwest Indiana

Two men were injured in a crash in northwest Indiana early Friday.

At about 4:44 a.m., Newton County 911 Communications received reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 and US 24.

According to preliminary information, a 54-year-old Chicago man was driving a 2023 Ram truck, pulling a car hauler, and was headed westbound.

The driver disregarded the red light and struck a southbound tractor-trailer driven by a 36-year-old Wisconsin man.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicles to come to rest on the railroad tracks.

The two drivers were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Officials noted that there was dense fog during the crash.

Roads were closed for several hours but eventually reopened around 9:40 a.m.