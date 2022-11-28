Is another surge of COVID-19 headed our way?

COVID-19 cases in China reached record high numbers over the weekend, leading some to wonder if another surge is on the way.

That is not the only concern as other viruses don't seem to be letting up.

Many people are having to make a trip to urgent care because their doctors aren't available.

With hospitals already in overdrive, some doctors fear the situation could get worse as people continue to gather for the holidays.

"Right now, we're in the midst of a surge of respiratory viruses, and we're seeing a lot of RSV, we're seeing an increase in influenza, and we're also starting to see an uptick in COVID as well as other respiratory viruses," said Dr. Tina Tan, professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine. "So, there are a lot of different viruses that can make people sick, and we're actually seeing some people that have two or more of these viruses that are making people sick."

Tan is recommending adults and kids get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19, saying there is proof these vaccines work.