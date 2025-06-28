2 hurt, including Illinois State Police trooper in south suburban crash, police say

The Brief An Illinois State Police trooper was injured when a car crashed into their vehicle in suburban Posen early Saturday morning. The ISP trooper was investigating a previous craps on a ramp to I-57 when the car crashed into their vehicle.



An Illinois State Police trooper was hurt when a car crashed into their vehicle as they were investigating a previous crash in the south suburbs early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the 147th Street northbound ramp to get onto Interstate 57 in Posen, according to the ISP.

What we know:

The trooper was parked with their emergency lights activated to investigate the previous crash around 1:40 a.m.

The squad car was blocking the ramp when a passenger car hit it while the trooper was inside.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The driver of the passenger car was also taken to an area hospital with injuries.

ISP is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what the extent of the injuries was or why the car crashed into the ISP vehicle.