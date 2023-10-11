Israel Hamas War: Local Palestinians express solidarity amid overseas conflict

An anti-war protest occurred on Michigan Avenue Wednesday afternoon as local Palestinians react to the conflict overseas.

On the corner of Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells, Palestinian marchers showed support for their homeland.

There has been a lot of reaction to reports of the Palestinian terrorist group, Hamas, since Saturday.

Jewish communities around the Chicago area are distraught over videos and images from the war-torn regions of Israel.

The event organizer with USPCN wants to clarify that the Hamas group does not represent all of Palestine.

He says like the Israelis, they do not want violence, although many Palestinians say they are proud that their country is fighting back against one the world’s largest armies.

"People are proud of the Palestinian people's resistance. They are angry with Israel and the United States for these war crimes, and they are ready to do something about it, meaning that we are going out to protest and to rally but also to educate the broader American public to make demands to our legislators to stop being so soft," said Hatem Abudayyeh, National Chair, U.S. Palestinian Community Network.

Organizers want to keep the march peaceful.