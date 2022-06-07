J-Hope of BTS added as headliner for Lollapalooza, will replace Doja Cat

It was a history making, internet breaking announcement from Lollapalooza organizers Tuesday night.

J-Hope, who is one of the members of the insanely popular group BTS, will headline the festival this summer.

He's replacing Doja Cat in the Sunday night slot. She had to bow out to have tonsil surgery.

J-Hope will make history as the first South Korean artist to headline the mainstage of a major U.S. music festival.

Metallica, Green Day and Dua Lipa are among the other acts headlining Lollapalooza.

The four-day festival in Chicago’s sprawling Grant Park begins July 28.

"If you even just kind of are thinking about going to Lolla, with this lineup there's no reason you shouldn't go. We live in the greatest music town in the world. And this is a great example why," said WXRT evening DJ Ryan Arnold.

The schedule of more than 170 bands across eight stages features Lollapalooza’s signature mix of mainstream headliners and indie bands. The global factor is strong with acts from across Europe, South America, Australia and Asia. It also reflects American music hubs like Austin, Nashville and Portland, spanning genres from rock to pop, hip hop and rap to electronic dance.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

J. Cole, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo are also on the bill. Several artists will also represent the Chicago music scene in Grant Park this year, including 100 gecs, John Summit, Beach Bunny, Horsegirl, and Jackie Hayes. The full lineup is available on Lollapalooza’s website.

"So I really think the Green Day and Metallica are going to be great … And I think there's a lot of people who are going to discover new music that they didn't know about, and also that they didn't know they would really like," said Arnold.

"I just can't stop on this lineup. It's top to bottom incredible," said Lauren O’Neil, 101WKQX On-air Host.

Food from more than 30 local vendors will be available. The festival merch tent will also return.

Also returning this year is the hugely popular Kidzapalooza, the "interactive music playground" on the festival grounds, with its own daily lineup of family-friendly performances, music and dance workshops, and a lot of kids’ activities.

This is Lollapalooza’s 31st year in Chicago, returning in 2021, a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the music festival.

"I love the focus on alternative and rock bands … Gayle is huge. Her song is absolutely everywhere right now," said O'Neil.