J. Ivy to lead 94th annual Bud Billiken Parade, inspiring Chicago's youth to dream big

Grammy-award winning poet and Chicago native J. Ivy has been chosen to lead this year's 94th annual Bud Billiken Parade.

Viewed and attended by more than one million people, the celebration signals the official start of the back-to-school season.

This summer, it also marks a full-circle moment for the spoken word artist taking center stage. Earlier this year, J. Ivy became the first person to bring home a Grammy in the brand-new category for "Best Spoken Word Poetry Album."

Born and raised in Chicago, J. Ivy says he remembers attending the parade as a child and hopes to inspire young people to follow their dreams.

"To know that the next generations will be able to look to that. And know that something as grand as being grand marshal of Bud Billiken, you can reach those heights. I'm amazed and I'm honored," J. Ivy said. "I want to break records, I want the whole city to come out, I want us to celebrate."

In keeping with tradition, the parade will be capped off with a large picnic and festival held in Washington Park.

The South Side celebration steps off on Saturday, August 12.