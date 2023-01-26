Jaiden Fields, sister of Bears' Justin Fields, invited to train with WWE

The Chicago Bears season is over, but another member of the Fields family is throwing their hat in the ring — the wrestling ring that is.

Jaiden Fields, Justin’s younger sister, is making a name for herself, invited to train and share her name, image and likeness with the WWE as part of their "Next In Line" program.

Jaiden Fields is a redshirt junior softball player at Georgia. As one of the 14 athletes part of the 2023 WWE program, she'll get access to the state of the art WWE Performance Center in Orlando with hopes of being offered a contract and becoming a WWE star.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Justin commented on Jaiden’s Instagram post, saying, "I need you jumpin' off the ropes goin' crazy."