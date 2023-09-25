Missing woman with dementia last seen leaving Chicago home

A 62-year-old woman with dementia has been reported missing from Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

According to police, Janet Issacs was last seen leaving the front porch of her home in the 4500 block of West End on Sept. 20.

Issacs suffers from dementia, but her family says she will likely respond to her name.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-three and weighs about 170 pounds.

Issacs was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue quilted jacket, blue jeans, dark sandals and was carrying a brown purse.

Her hair was also in braids.

Issacs has no phone, money or identification with her.

Her family is offering a cash reward for any information leading to her safe return.

Additionally, if you have any footage of Issacs in the Austin neighborhood, you are asked to turn it over to the police.

If located, you are asked to contact Area Four SUV and reference report: JG432429.