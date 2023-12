article

Chicago police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Schorsch Village on the Northwest Side.

Janiyah Sanders was last seen leaving her home in the 3400 block of North Normandy on Dec. 16 at 7 a.m.

Sanders is 5-foot-2, weights roughly 130, she has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Sanders' whereabouts is asked to call CPD Area Five SVU at (312) 746-6554.