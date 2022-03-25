Jay Leno performs at Genesee Theatre in Waukegan

Legendary comedian and game show host Jay Leno continues a legacy of laughter. More than 1,800 fans saw Leno at Waukegan’s historic Genesee Theatre Friday night.

One woman called Leno "the funniest guy around."

Backstage, Leno cracked jokes about why he still has to continue working. He told FOX 32, "it’s amazing how many deadbeat relatives you’ll have when you become successful."

Leno currently hosts "You bet your life" on FOX, a remake of the 1940’s Grouncho Marx quiz show where contestants compete for cash.

Speaking about the show now going into its second season, Leno said, "once you take politics out of the mix, it’s amazing how people get along. You learn how much you have in common with people."

Leno left "The Tonight Show" in 2014 after 22 seasons. When he’s not on the road, he’s showcasing some pretty cool cars on hit show "Jay Leno’s Garage."

At 71-years-old and a reported net worth of $450 million dollars, Leno says it’s important to keep laughing.

If you would like to be a contestant on "You Bet Your Life," go to the website YouBetYourLife.com to learn more.