Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez donate year’s worth of food to Tennessee elementary school

The students at Jacksboro Elementary School in Tennessee will have full bellies and a stocked pantry thanks to a donation by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

The famous couple decided to help after being touched by a now-viral Facebook post shared by teacher Brooke Goins, who shared about having to buy food for a student.

“Today I cried at work,” Goins shared in the Oct. 2 post. “Not because I hate my job, or that it is just too hard (it really is). Today I cried for a child, a child who so innocently talked about food, and the lack of it.”

Goins wrote that she and other teachers put their money together to buy SpaghettiOs and other snacks for the child.

After her post was widely shared online, a food pantry was opened for students at the school — accepting food and hygiene product donations, Goins said.

On Wednesday, the famous singer and actress posted a video on her Instagram which showed her and Rodriguez Facetiming with Goins and students at the school and food donations being handed out.

CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient US singer Jennifer Lopez and fiance former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez arrive for the 2019 CFDA fashion awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

“When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help,” Lopez shared in the post. “We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well.”

The pair are part owners in the company Tiller & Hatch, a frozen meal brand that’s meant to be prepared in a pressure cooker.

“We decided to donate a year’s worth of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry,” Lopez wrote.

“We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry,” Lopez added. “Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food.”

