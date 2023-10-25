'John Doe' killed after being beaten to death near Chicago gas station

A man was beaten to death near a gas station in Englewood Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:11 p.m., a male victim, John Doe, was riding a bike in the 1200 block of West 59th Street near a gas station when he was beaten to death, activist Andrew Holmes said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Editor's note: Originally, it was believed the victim was shot, but it was determined no gunshots were fired.