Johnny Cash fundraiser that supports pediatric cancer returning to Chicago this weekend

An annual Johnny Cash fundraiser for pediatric cancer features a suburban band that made it big on America’s Got Talent.

After a two-year hiatus, the fundraiser is getting the bands back together and performing in person this Saturday, May 7.

"Everybody loves Johnny Cash. He translates race, religion, color, creed, all across the board," said Aaron Dacorte, a guitarist for the Crete, Illinois band, Iron Horse.

In 2010, the band was a finalist on America’s Got Talent. The show catapulted them into national stardom, but they haven’t forgotten their roots.

A shared love of Johnny Cash got them involved in the annual fundraiser, Cash for Kids, supporting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

"Johnny Cash's music brings people together and that's the goal of the festival," Dacorte said.

The festival started 17 years ago at a local tavern on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Since then, it has grown into the Irish American Heritage Center in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood.

Fourteen children a day are diagnosed with pediatric brain tumors, according to the foundation. It is the deadliest form of childhood cancer.

"I think everybody has a story about cancer. I lost my sister to pancreatic cancer about four years ago," said Stephen Davern, the event’s founder.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 7 at the Irish American Heritage Center in Chicago. Tickets are $25 at the door. It is all ages.

For more information or advance tickets, visit HERE.