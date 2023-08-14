Johnson kicks off first day of Parliament of the World's Religions

A conference celebrating religion and human rights kicked off in Chicago Monday.

Thousands are attending, including a prominent Chicagoan.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is the keynote speaker kicking off the five-day event at McCormick Place for the Parliament of the World's Religions.

It's the largest interfaith group in the world.

This year's theme is A Call to Conscience: Defending Freedom & Human Rights.

There will be a movie screening, panels and 200 speakers throughout the conference.

Johnson focused on unity during his speech and compassion for all.

"The urgency in this moment requires us to not just simply rely upon the recitation of scriptures and our sacred books, but it requires us to demonstrate the most incredible act and power known to humankind and that is the act of love," said Johnson.

The conference is expecting up to 10,000 people to be in attendance.