Johnson stresses need for strategy over spending in migrant response

It's a battle of budgets.

The state of Illinois is throwing more money at the migrant crisis and so is Cook County. However, the city of Chicago is missing in action.

Mayor Brandon Johnson underscored the necessity for a comprehensive plan before considering the additional $70 million required, emphasizing that simply throwing money at the issue won't suffice.

Chicago, grappling with an influx of approximately 35,757 migrants since the crisis began, faces ongoing challenges. Though no buses have arrived this week, the crisis is far from over.

Governor J.B. Pritzker's Office pledged $182 million to address the crisis, aiming to secure permanent housing, while the county earmarks $70 million primarily for healthcare. Despite expectations for matching funds from the city, Mayor Johnson's administration has yet to commit.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, a staunch supporter of Mayor Johnson, vows to continue discussions despite the city's financial hesitance, indicating ongoing efforts to collaborate and find solutions.

Preckwinkle has scheduled a meeting with Johnson this week.