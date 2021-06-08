'Joints for Jabs': Dispensaries in Washington can offer joints for vaccines

First, it was free beer. Then, it was the chance for cash and loads of other prizes. Now, it's "Joints for Jabs."

Licensed marijuana dispensaries in Washington state can now offer free joints to promote on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The state Liquor and Cannabis Board says licensed adult-use marijuana retail shops can give away a single pre-rolled joint to anyone over 21 who gets a shot at an on-site vaccine clinic between June 7 and July 12.

The board has already allowed breweries, wineries and restaurants to offer free drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination — though alcohol-serving establishments have not had to host a clinic on-site to give out product.

Other incentives being offered in Washington include several cash drawings up to $1 million, along with hundreds of other lottery prizes.

The idea is to persuade more people to become vaccinated, helping Washington to fully reopen more quickly.

Gov. Jay Inslee said he will lift all COVID-related restrictions by June 30 or when 70% of those over 16 have received at least their first vaccine dose, whichever comes first.

RELATED: First drawing of Washington vaccine lotto Tuesday includes $250K and hundreds of other prizes

The board said the marijuana stores must buy any joints they intend to give away from licensed producers or processors and they must keep records of any product given away.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram