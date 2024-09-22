3 wounded in shooting at Joliet bar

Three people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning at a bar in suburban Joliet.

According to Joliet police, officers responded to Eden's Bar and Grill located at 926 Gardner Avenue around 1:25 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

Officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A 29-year-old man was shot three times, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the right ankle, and a 25-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her right leg. All injuries were non-life threatening.

The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The 25-year-old woman and the man were taken to Silver Cross Hospital, while the 31-year-old woman was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center.

Investigators believe the gunfire originated from outside the bar. Shell casings were recovered from the surrounding area.

The Joliet Police Department is asking anyone with information or video footage related to contact the Investigation Division at (815) 724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734. Tips can also be submitted online.

The investigation remains ongoing.