5 critically injured after car crashes into semi in Joliet

Five people were critically hurt after their car crashed into a semi Monday morning in southwest suburban Joliet.

Around 5 a.m., a Volkswagen Passat was traveling eastbound on McDonough Street when it struck the trailer of a semi that was going southbound on Chicago Street, according to Joliet police.

All passengers of the Volkswagen, three females and two males, were all transported by paramedics to local hospitals where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the semi was uninjured in the crash.

Police said it appears the Volkswagen ran a red light before striking the semi.