Joliet crash: Semi-trucks cause traffic chaos on I-80

A serious crash snarled traffic on Interstate 80 in Joliet on Thursday.

Around 2:46 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to eastbound I-80 near Center for a report of a traffic crash involving two semi-trucks.

One of the drivers had to be extricated and airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

All eastbound lanes were shut down as authorities investigated the crash and crews cleaned up the scene.

Motorists were encouraged to seek alternate routes. No further information was immediately available.