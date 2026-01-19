Woman, 19, broke into Joliet home, attacked ex-boyfriend, others, police say

The Brief Two suspects were accused of breaking into a Joliet home on Sunday morning. A 19-year-old female suspect allegedly attacked her ex-boyfriend and his family inside the home. She was reportedly upset over money owed to her, police said.



A 19-year-old woman was accused of breaking into the home of her ex-boyfriend in southwest suburban Joliet on Sunday morning and attacking him and others inside.

Acaiyia D. Whitehead, of Plainfield, was charged with home invasion, domestic battery, battery, and criminal trespass to a residence, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Acaiyia D. Whitehead (Joliet Police Department)

She was also with Javon D. Jimerson, 19, of Joliet, at the time of the alleged home invasion. He was charged with home invasion and criminal trespass to a residence.

Javon D. Jimerson (Joliet Police Department)

What we know:

Police responded to the 1800 block of Delrose Street on the city’s West Side around 9 a.m. for a report of a woman who had broken into a home.

Officers met with the victims, a 20-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman, who said they were sleeping when they heard a loud knocking and screaming from the front door of their house. Two children under the age of 10 were also inside the home.

They said they found Whitehead inside the home after she broke through the front door. Police said Whitehead is the 20-year-old victim’s ex-girlfriend.

Whitehead allegedly attacked the victims, who fought back. One of the victims used a baseball bat for defense, police said.

Jimerson, who traveled with Whitehead, also entered the home, including during the alleged attack, but he did not engage with the fighting, police said.

Ultimately, Whitehead was pulled out of the home by the male victim and Jimerson. Whitehead and Jimerson fled the area before officers arrived.

The victims said Whitehead was upset over money owed to her. They had minor injuries from the attack. The young children were not hurt.

Investigators used surveillance footage that showed Whitehead breaking into the home. She was also seen carrying an object that looked like a rifle as she approached the front door. Jimerson took the object from her and placed it in their car. The suspects later told police it was a toy.

Officers found the suspects at Whitehead’s home in the 25000 block of Latham Court in Plainfield, and she was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Jimerson was later taken into custody without incident.

They were both taken to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Joliet for medical treatment for injuries they received during the home invasion. They were then released and taken to the Joliet police station, and eventually the Will County Jail.