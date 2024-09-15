Joliet man arrested for having modified handgun during traffic stop
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet man is in custody on multiple charges after police found him with a modified handgun during a traffic stop.
Donnell Brown, 20, is charged with the following:
- Unlawful possession of firearms - machine gun
- Armed violence
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of cannabis
- Violation of pre-trial release
The charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred at 2:48 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the 1300 block of Waverly Place.
Police had pulled over 23-year-old Dakota Morris in a Ford Fusion for having a suspended registration. Brown was sitting in the front passenger seat.
Authorities said a handgun was discovered on the floorboard next to Brown’s feet.
Officers removed Brown from the vehicle and took him into custody. Further investigation revealed that the handgun was modified with a switch, allowing it to fire automatically.
Brown had also been arrested on Sept. 4 during "Operation Streetsweeper" for possessing another modified handgun with an automatic switch.
Morris was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and released at the scene.