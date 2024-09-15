Expand / Collapse search

Joliet man arrested for having modified handgun during traffic stop

By Cody King
Published  September 15, 2024 3:13pm CDT
Pictured is Donnell Brown, 20. 

JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet man is in custody on multiple charges after police found him with a modified handgun during a traffic stop.

Donnell Brown, 20, is charged with the following: 

  • Unlawful possession of firearms - machine gun
  • Armed violence
  • Possession of a controlled substance 
  • Possession of cannabis 
  • Violation of pre-trial release 

The charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred at 2:48 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the 1300 block of Waverly Place.

Police had pulled over 23-year-old Dakota Morris in a Ford Fusion for having a suspended registration. Brown was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Authorities said a handgun was discovered on the floorboard next to Brown’s feet. 

Officers removed Brown from the vehicle and took him into custody. Further investigation revealed that the handgun was modified with a switch, allowing it to fire automatically.

Brown had also been arrested on Sept. 4 during "Operation Streetsweeper" for possessing another modified handgun with an automatic switch.

Morris was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and released at the scene.