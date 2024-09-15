Joliet man arrested for having modified handgun during traffic stop

article

The Brief Donnell Brown, 20, was arrested on Sept. 14 in Joliet for unlawful possession of a machine gun and other charges after a modified handgun was found during a traffic stop. Brown was a passenger in a car stopped for a suspended registration; police discovered the handgun on the floorboard. Brown had been previously arrested on Sept. 4 for possessing another modified handgun; Dakota Morris, the driver, was cited and released.



A Joliet man is in custody on multiple charges after police found him with a modified handgun during a traffic stop.

Donnell Brown, 20, is charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of firearms - machine gun

Armed violence

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of cannabis

Violation of pre-trial release

The charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred at 2:48 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the 1300 block of Waverly Place.

Police had pulled over 23-year-old Dakota Morris in a Ford Fusion for having a suspended registration. Brown was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Authorities said a handgun was discovered on the floorboard next to Brown’s feet.

Officers removed Brown from the vehicle and took him into custody. Further investigation revealed that the handgun was modified with a switch, allowing it to fire automatically.

Brown had also been arrested on Sept. 4 during "Operation Streetsweeper" for possessing another modified handgun with an automatic switch.

Morris was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and released at the scene.