Joliet man charged after early-morning burglaries at three local businesses: police

The Brief Jalen Davis, 18, of Joliet, was arrested and charged with three counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property, and obstructing identification. Police say Davis burglarized a Dollar Tree, Wendy’s, and Dunkin’ on the same morning, breaking windows and damaging property before being caught at the Dunkin’. Officers recovered burglary tools and stolen merchandise from the Dollar Tree behind the store.



An 18-year-old was arrested and charged after allegedly burglarizing three businesses in the same day, according to Joliet Police.

What we know:

Jalen Davis, 18, of Joliet, has been charged with three counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property, and obstructing identification.

On Nov. 20, police responded to a Dollar Tree, located at 2900 Colorado Avenue, after a report of a burglary, around 4:58 a.m. Officers found a broken glass door that someone had seemingly thrown a brick through. No one was found inside the store. A store associate said various items had been stolen.

At around 6:52 a.m., officers responded to a Wendy's, located at 2900 Plainfield Road, for a report of a burglary. Employees said when they arrived, they found an individual inside who ran to exit the back of the building. Surveillance video showed a suspect, later identified as Davis, enter through the drive-thru window, damage cash registers, a safe, and other office equipment.

Jalen Davis (18, Joliet)

Officers later learned that a suspicious male in a mask was seen at a Dunkin', located at 3011 Plainfield Road. Officers apprehended Davis at the Dunkin'. The drive-thru window had been damaged, showing signs of forced entry.

Davis attempted to provide a false name to police. He was later identified as the suspect in all three burglaries. He was found with numerous tools believed to have been used in the burglaries.

Bags of stolen merchandise from Dollar Tree were found behind the business.