Joliet man charged with DUI in crash that injured 4

A Joliet man has been charged with driving under the influence after allegedly crashing into a car and hurting four people Sunday in the southwest suburb.

Oscar Muniz Hernandez, 39, was driving northbound on North Broadway Street around 8:46 p.m. when he turned toward a parking lot and struck a Honda Accord, according to Joliet police.

A 56-year-old woman who was in Muniz-Hernandez's vehicle was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police. The driver of the Honda and his two passengers, 36 and 23, were taken to the same hospital where they were treated for injuries from the crash.

Officers at the scene of the crash said Muniz-Hernandez showed behaviors consistent with alcohol impairment. Muniz-Hernandez completed field sobriety tests and he was taken into custody.

He was charged with aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, aggravated DUI without a driver's license and DUI. Muniz-Hernandez was also cited for driving too fast for conditions, improper turn and no valid driver's license.