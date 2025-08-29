Joliet man in stolen car led police on high-speed chase before crash, officials say

The Brief Joliet police say 33-year-old Raymond Martinez fled in a stolen vehicle and caused a crash. Three nearby school lockdowns lasted about nine minutes before he was arrested. Martinez faces multiple charges.



A Joliet man is facing several charges after police say he fled officers in a stolen vehicle, caused a crash, and briefly prompted three schools to lockdown Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Police identified the driver as Raymond D. Martinez, 33, of Joliet.

Raymond Martinez | Joliet PD

He was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, resisting or obstructing a police officer, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was also wanted on a Will County warrant for failing to appear in a pending domestic battery case.

The backstory:

Around 1:30 p.m., Joliet officers spotted a silver Mazda reported stolen out of Chicago near Black Road and Route 59.

Martinez fled when a Shorewood officer tried to pull him over, according to police. He allegedly drove at high speeds, blew traffic lights, and committed multiple violations.

Because of safety concerns, police ended the chase.

At Theodore Street, police say Martinez was trying to turn right when he struck another car. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

Martinez ran from the crash but was caught a short time later in the 1700 block of Hidden Oaks Court. He was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before being booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Additionally, a 21-year-old passenger in the stolen car was taken to a hospital for minor injuries but later released without charges.

Police said three schools briefly went on soft lockdown while Martinez was at large on foot: Troy Community Consolidated School, William B. Orenic Intermediate School, and Wesmere Elementary School. They resumed normal operations after about nine minutes once he was arrested.