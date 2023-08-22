Expand / Collapse search
Joliet nurses face potential lockout as 4-day strike begins

Joliet
Nurses at one Joliet hospital start their four-day strike on Tuesday.

JOLIET, Ill. - Nurses at one Joliet hospital began their four-day strike on Tuesday.

Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital and its nurses have been in contract negotiations over low pay and staffing shortages.

But the hospital says if the nurses go on strike Tuesday, they will not be allowed to come back to work until 7 a.m. on Saturday. The lockout would double the time of the strike. 

The hospital says there won't be talks for at least two weeks.