'No credibility' to threat that prompted Joliet schools shift to e-learning: police

The Brief Joliet District 86 schools will switch to remote learning on Monday following violent threats posted online, though police have found no credible evidence of danger. In-person learning will continue for Joliet Township High School District 204 students with increased security measures in place.



Joliet police announced Monday there was "no credibility" to a social media threat that prompted some Joliet schools to shift to e-learning.

Joliet Public Schools District 86 posted the announcement on their website Sunday.

"The Joliet Police Department is currently investigating a social media threat that is circulating about students bringing weapons to several schools in Joliet this week. Out of an abundance of caution, all Joliet District 86 schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, September 16, 2024 and an e-learning day will be used," the statement read.

All athletic events and practices were also canceled.

On Monday, police said they identified the origin of the social media threat and that it was not credible.

"To date, no credible evidence has been found to support this threat, however the Joliet Police Department takes any threat very seriously as the safety of all students and staff at our local schools is paramount," the statement read.

Joliet police said they will have an increased presence around local schools during arrival and dismissal times in the coming days.

Joliet Township High School District 204 continued with in-person learning Monday but said that students will be searched as they enter school. The school said the source of the social media threat has been identified and was not credible.

Plainfield's Troy Community Consolidated School District is also having an e-learning day.