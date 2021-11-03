Joliet teen with rare kidney condition surprised with shopping spree from Make-A-Wish Illinois

A Joliet teen, diagnosed with a rare kidney condition, was given a special treat Wednesday.

Make-A-Wish Illinois surprised her with a once-in-a-lifetime shopping spree.

"It's an extra form of support that we never knew we were going to receive," said Stacey Reyes, mom of Lizzie Reyes.

Last year, Lizzie was diagnosed with a rare genetic kidney condition.

"Normally there is no signs of this disease until you reach the end stage," Stacey told us back in April.

In May, 15-year-old Lizzie received a kidney transplant.

But there have been complications.

Since her hospitalization, she’s been paired with the Make-A-Wish organization.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

For months, they have surprised her with goodies, and on Wednesday they took Lizzie and her family on a shopping spree, in a limo.

"It gave me something to look forward to, because we kind of had to push it back because I was getting sick and was in the hospital," said Lizzie.

"She's been so isolated, not really going in public," said Stacey.

Each of the stores Lizzie visited were closed to the public, to keep her compromised immune system safe.

"It's just little things like that mean so much to us," said Stacey.

Advertisement

Make-A-Wish Illinois is looking for volunteers in the south suburbs. You can apply online at wish.org/Illinois.