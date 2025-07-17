Illinois deputies believe Joliet Township business break-ins are connected

The Brief Two businesses along East Washington Street in Joliet Township were broken into minutes apart. Thieves stole cash and alcohol from one business and left empty-handed from the other. Both break-ins are under investigation by the Will County Sheriff's Office.



Two businesses on the same street in Joliet Township were broken into early Wednesday, with thieves making off with cash and alcohol from one of them.

What we know:

Around 4:05 a.m., Will County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motion alarm at a business in the 1800 block of East Washington Street. They found the front door broken and a window shattered.

Security footage showed that about 10 minutes earlier, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled into the parking lot. Three masked people got out, broke the window with a brick, and entered the business. They left with cash and alcohol before deputies arrived.

While deputies were investigating, they were alerted to another alarm at a nearby business in the 1600 block of East Washington Street. The front door glass was broken and deputies said the suspects had already left when they arrived.

Surveillance video there showed a white Jeep Grand Cherokee arriving shortly before the break-in. Two masked people got out and broke the glass with a large rock, but they couldn’t access the cashier area and left without taking anything.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office believes both break-ins are connected.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Will County Sheriff's Investigations Division at 815-727-8574 or submit a tip anonymously through Will County Crime Stoppers.