Joliet woman charged with abandoning 4-year-old daughter

article

The Brief A 26-year-old mother was charged after leaving her 4-year-old daughter home alone in Joliet. Police found the child asleep and unharmed after being unattended for more than an hour. The girl was placed in DCFS custody, and the mother was issued a notice to appear in court.



A mother was charged with abandoning her 4-year-old daughter last week in Chicago's southwestern suburbs.

What we know:

Police officers were called to a home in the 300 block of May Street around 6:17 a.m. on Oct. 29 for a report of an unattended child.

Police found the residence was secured and no one answered the door. Officers called the mother of the child, 26-year-old Alisa Iacsin, who was at work while her daughter was left alone at the home.

Iacsin came home around 7a.m. and let the officers into the residence where the 4-year-old was found sleeping.

Police said the girl had been alone since around 5:30 a.m. Iacsin was taken into custody and charged with one count of child abandonment.

Paramedics evaluated the girl and determined she was in good health. The child was placed into the custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Iacsin was processed at the Joliet Police Department and given a notice to appear in court.