Joliet woman sent threatening messages to teacher, police say

The Brief A Joliet woman sent numerous threatening messages to a teacher, according to police. Diana Rodriguez allegedly also accused the teacher of harming her child. She was arrested and charged with harassment through electronic communication and disorderly conduct.



A Joliet woman was arrested and charged for allegedly sending numerous threatening messages to a teacher.

What we know:

Diana Rodriguez, 38, was charged with harassment through electronic communication, disorderly conduct, violation of an order of protection and resisting a peace officer, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Diana Rodriguez (Joliet Police Department)

On Nov. 17, police responded to Sator Sanchez Elementary School for a report of a teacher receiving threatening messages through the school’s parent communication application during the prior weekend.

Rodriguez allegedly accused the teacher of harming her child and sent "repeated threats of violence," police said. The suspect told the teacher she would "have involuntary sexual penetration and defendant would kill her," according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators learned that Rodriguez had previously made similar accusations and that concerns had been reported to the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

Officers went to check on the child at their home, and it appeared they were safe and in good health, police said.

The next day, on Nov. 18, officers were again called to the school after Rodriguez allegedly contacted the adult daughter of another teacher through social media and sent her more messages with threatening statements and accusations.

Officers learned Rodriguez had come to the school, even though there was an order of protection against her. She was placed into custody after a brief struggle, police said.