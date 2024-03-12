Jonas Brothers to play Illinois State Fair

The Jonas Brothers announced Tuesday they will be performing at the Illinois State Fair this August.

The fair takes place from Aug. 8-18 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, 801 E. Sangamon Ave., in Springfield.

The Jonas Brothers will be performing on Aug. 15 at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand.

Tickets start at $85 and go up to $95. Presale tickets will open at 10 a.m. Friday and run until 10 p.m. They can be accessed with the presale password SUCKER, according to the band's website.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Other artists slated to perform include Keith Urban, Mötley Crüe, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit along with Jordan Davis.

For more information, head over to the Illinois State Fair website.