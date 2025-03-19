Jonathan Shin: Buffalo Grove police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - Buffalo Grove police are searching for 12-year-old Jonathan Shin, who went missing Wednesday night.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating him.
What we know:
Jonathan was last seen leaving his home around 7:30 p.m. in the neighborhood surrounding Tripp Elementary School.
He is described as 5 feet tall, weighing about 90 pounds, and wearing brown glasses.
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a tan and white Nike sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Jonathan Shin | BGPD
What you can do:
Authorities urge anyone with information or who may have seen Jonathan to call 911 or contact Buffalo Grove police at 847-459-2560.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Village of Buffalo Grove.