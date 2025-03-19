Jonathan Shin: Buffalo Grove police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

The Brief Jonathan Shin, 12, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was last seen near Tripp Elementary School wearing a tan and white Nike sweatshirt. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Buffalo Grove police.



Buffalo Grove police are searching for 12-year-old Jonathan Shin, who went missing Wednesday night.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

What we know:

Jonathan was last seen leaving his home around 7:30 p.m. in the neighborhood surrounding Tripp Elementary School.

He is described as 5 feet tall, weighing about 90 pounds, and wearing brown glasses.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a tan and white Nike sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Jonathan Shin | BGPD

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information or who may have seen Jonathan to call 911 or contact Buffalo Grove police at 847-459-2560.