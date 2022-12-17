Juarez High School shooting: Police release surveillance photos of suspect

article

Chicago police detectives are asking the public's help in identifying the suspect in a double homicide outside a Pilsen neighborhood school on Friday afternoon.

Two high school students were killed, and two other teens were wounded in a shooting outside Benito Juarez High School just minutes after dismissal around 2:37 p.m.

Sources tell FOX 32 Chicago that all four victims are Juarez students – shot on their own campus as they were getting ready to start the weekend.

The school is located at 2150 S. Laflin Street.

The victims were taken to Stroger Hospital, where family members gathered anxiously throughout the evening.

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old were both shot in the head and died, according to police.

The 15-year-old boy who died has been identified as Brandon Perez, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Another 15-year-old boy who was struck in the shoulder and thigh is in good condition.

A 15-year-old girl – who suffered a graze wound to the thigh – is also in good condition.

"We have POD camera throughout the neighborhood so we are reviewing all of that camera as well as our teams, area technology teams, they respond to shootings," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

Police say if you see the suspect in question, dial 911; give your location, direction of travel and a quick description (i.e. clothing, approximate height, weight, etc.)

Never approach the subject and do not endanger yourself, or those you are with, in any way.