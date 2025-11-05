Judge orders feds to improve conditions at Broadview ICE facility

The Brief A federal judge ordered a temporary restraining order at the Broadview ICE facility. The order includes clean bedding, toilet facilities and more must be provided for all detainees. The order will remain in effect until Nov. 19, when the next status hearing will take place.



A judge ordered ICE to improve conditions for detainees at its processing facility in suburban Broadview.

The judge ruled that those being held at the ICE facility "have suffered, and are likely to suffer, irreparable harm" on Wednesday.

Judge Robert W. Gettleman's order will remain in effect until Nov. 19, until the next status hearing that morning.

Judge's orders:

The judge's order touched on several issues related to the conditions in the facility.

All people who are detained at the Broadview facility, who are held overnight, need to have a clean mat and clean bedding with sufficient space to sleep.

Every hold room must be cleaned at least twice every day.

Each hold room must have a clock with the time and date.

Every detainee must have adequate amounts of soap, towels, toilet paper, oral hygiene products and menstrual products.

Showers will be provided for each detainee at least every other day.

Clean toilet facilities must be provided.

Detainees must have three full meals per day that meet the U.S. recommended dietary allowances.

Detainees will be given a water bottle with each meal, as well as bottled water upon request.

Defendants must provide detainees with prescribed medication that was in the detainee's possession at the time of arrest, along with any medications dropped off by family or counsel. Storage for the medication must be provided.

Telephone services must be provided for each detainee and the detainee's counsel.

All detainees must be given a list of pro bono attorneys in English and Spanish, with interpreter services as necessary.

Upon arrival, all detainees must be listed on the Locator Online Detainee Locator System of ICE that accurately identifies their location.

Defendants will not misrepresent the content of any papers given to detainees. All papers will include a Spanish translation. Detainees will be given a reasonable amount of time and an opportunity to read and understand any paperwork.

What they're saying:

"I welcome Northern District of Illinois Judge Robert Gettleman’s decision to issue a temporary restraining order addressing the inhumane conditions at the Broadview ICE facility.

I am grateful to the ACLU of Illinois and the MacArthur Justice Center for filing this lawsuit on behalf of individuals held in abhorrent and degrading conditions. Detainees have been denied access to legal counsel, coerced into signing documents they don’t understand, and forced to endure unsanitary conditions without adequate food, water, or medical care.

This is not who we are, and it is not what this country stands for. While the Trump administration continues to weaponize federal agencies and tear families apart, our community is standing up for decency, compassion, and justice.

We will continue to use every tool available at the local level to confront this injustice, and I am deeply grateful to all who are working to defend the rights and dignity of our neighbors." – Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board President