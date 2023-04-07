Judge rules Chicago violated the Americans with Disabilities Act

A ruling from a federal judge found Chicago violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it comes to crosswalks.

The judge said most city crosswalks are missing signals meant to help those who are visually impaired.

The ruling was in response to a 2019 lawsuit.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"We are thrilled the court recognized that blind pedestrians have the right to cross streets with the benefit of the same critical public safety information as sighted pedestrians," said Jelena Kolic, Senior Staff Attorney at Disability Rights Advocates. "Chicago has long been famous for its walkability. Thanks to this decision, blind residents will be much better equipped to enjoy that walkability."