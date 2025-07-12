$1M Illinois Lottery ticket sold in Cook County

article

A $1 million winning Illinois Lottery ticket was sold in southwest suburban Justice this week.

The Citgo at 8755 W. 79th Street sold the ticket on Thursday.

What we know:

The ticket matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers drawing: 5-11-16-23-25-39.

"I was out of the country when I got the call from my manager. We have no clue who the winner might be, but I have a strong feeling it was a regular Lotto player from our area," said William Beahan, owner of the Citgo gas station. "Whoever it is, we’re very happy for the winner and look forward to celebrating with them."

The retailer that sells a winning ticket earns a bonus of 1% of the prize amount. So Citgo will receive a bonus of $10,000.

Beahan said it comes at a good time as the gas station has been under construction for nearly five years, and "business has been tough."

The Lotto winner has one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.