Juvenile linked to bathroom recording devices found at Highland Park schools, officials say

A juvenile has been identified as the person responsible for placing recording devices in bathrooms at Highland Park High School and Edgewood Middle School, according to district officials.

What we know:

A staff member at Highland Park High School found a "suspicious electronic device" in a restroom and alerted police.

Further investigation revealed a prior recording in a bathroom at Edgewood Middle School.

The juvenile has been identified and is believed to have placed a recording device or mobile phone in bathrooms at both schools, according to school officials. Further details haven't been released.

What they're saying:

City of Highland Park Manager Ghida Neukirch, Police Chief Lou Jogmen, North Shore School District 112 Superintendent Michael Lubelfeld, and Township High School District 113 Superintendent Chala Holland sent a letter to district families on Wednesday explaining the situation.

District officials stated that they believe the recordings have stopped:

"At this time, we are confident that the photo and video recording has stopped. A limited group of administrators representing both districts are working closely with Highland Park Police to identify and notify victims among students and staff who may have been affected with great sensitivity for the privacy of all victims. We are sharing this message with you because we want our community to be aware of what has happened and to know that these serious incidents are being thoroughly investigated and addressed.

"We recognize that this situation is very concerning and will raise many questions. Due to the active investigation of this juvenile matter, we are limited in what we can share regarding its progress. However, we want to assure you that we are closely collaborating to facilitate law enforcement’s investigation and support all those impacted."

What's next:

School personnel have searched bathrooms at all campuses in Districts 112 and 113 to ensure no other recording devices remain.

Both districts are still investigating and providing support for students.

Parents with concerns about their children in North Shore School District 112 should contact the building administrator or Dr. Holly Colin via email.

For concerns about children in Township High School District 113, contact Mirah Anti via email.