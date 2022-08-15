K-9 Deputy Tera joins the Lake County Sheriff’s Canine Unit

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday they are welcoming a new addition to their office’s Canine Unit.

Tera, a 1-and-a-half-year-old Labrador Retriever, has been trained to detect internal storage devices during child exploitation and human trafficking investigations, the sheriff’s office said.

She has been partnered with her handler, Detective Corey Kemp, who specializes in cases involving internet crimes against children, human trafficking and internet financial crimes, the sheriff's office said.

Tera will assist Kemp while conducting search warrants by locating any hidden electronics including cell phones, tablets, computers, flash drives, and SD cards that may be hidden in a building or home.

(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

"When investigating child exploitation and human trafficking cases, it is not uncommon for the suspect to hide images and videos on electronic devices, and then hide those devices in a building or home," the sheriff's office said.

Kemp and Tera will work on sheriff's office cases while also assisting municipal police departments as needed.

"We are so grateful for the generous donation of Canine Tera. She will be a major asset in our fight against human trafficking and child exploitation. I know Canine Tera will do great things for Lake County, just as her seven sheriff’s office canine colleagues and their handlers have over the years," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement.

Tera becomes the eighth member of the Lake County Sheriff's Office canine unit.