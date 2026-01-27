Video shows Chicago suspects wanted for several smash-and-grab burglaries

The Brief Chicago police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting businesses across multiple neighborhoods. Groups of four to seven suspects allegedly broke in using tools and stole cash, ATMs and merchandise before fleeing in vehicles. The burglaries occurred overnight at locations across the city between Jan. 12 and Jan. 24.



Chicago police are warning businesses across multiple neighborhoods after a string of overnight burglaries involving groups of suspects smashing their way into commercial properties.

What we know:

Police said the burglaries occurred between Jan. 12 and Jan. 24 in neighborhoods including Lake View East, Lincoln Park, Brighton Park, Armour Square, Rogers Park, West Town, Logan Square and Uptown.

According to police, four to seven offenders targeted businesses by breaking glass doors or windows using sledgehammers or pry bars. Once inside, the suspects stole cash, cash registers, ATMs and merchandise before fleeing in a vehicle.

Incidents were reported at the following times and locations:

3500 block of N. Broadway on Jan. 12 at 2:57 a.m. (Lake View East)

Two locations in the 2300 block of N. Clark St. on Jan. 12 at 3 a.m. (Lincoln Park)

2600 block of W. 39th Pl. on Jan. 12 at 3:22 a.m. (Brighton Park)

4500 block of S. Archer Ave. on Jan. 12 at 3:29 a.m. (Brighton Park)

4400 block of S. Western Ave. on Jan. 13 at 4:23 a.m. (Brighton Park)

3200 block of S. Princeton Ave. on Jan. 13 at 4:41 a.m. (Armour Square)

6500 block of N. Sheridan Rd. on Jan. 15 at 2:51 a.m. (Rogers Park)

1300 block of W. Ohio St. on Jan. 24 at 3:38 a.m. (West Town)

2600 block of W Fullerton Ave on Jan. 24 at 4:37 a.m. (Logan Square)

4100 block of N. Broadway on Jan. 24 at 7:17 a.m. (Uptown)

Police said the suspects were wearing black ski masks, black hooded sweatshirts and black pants. No arrests have been announced.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1, Area 3 or Area 5 detectives, or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com.