Shooting on I-290 near Chicago disrupts traffic, ISP says
OAK PARK, Ill. - A shooting on Interstate 290 in suburban Oak Park caused traffic delays on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
Troopers responded to the scene around 1:48 p.m. in the I-290 eastbound lanes at Austin Avenue, according to the Illinois State Police.
No injuries were reported, police said.
I-290 eastbound traffic was being diverted onto Harlem. The ramp to Harlem Avenue was also shut down for the police investigation.
All lanes reopened by 3:45 p.m., police said.
What you can do:
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to call ISP Zone 1 at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.
Witnesses can remain anonymous.