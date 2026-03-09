Shooting on I-290 near Chicago disrupts traffic, ISP says

The Brief A shooting on I-290 in Oak Park caused traffic delays on Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported, police said.



What we know:

Troopers responded to the scene around 1:48 p.m. in the I-290 eastbound lanes at Austin Avenue, according to the Illinois State Police.

No injuries were reported, police said.

I-290 eastbound traffic was being diverted onto Harlem. The ramp to Harlem Avenue was also shut down for the police investigation.

All lanes reopened by 3:45 p.m., police said.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to call ISP Zone 1 at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

Witnesses can remain anonymous.