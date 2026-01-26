Senate Democrats block DHS funding, risking partial shutdown

The Brief Senate Democrats are blocking funding for the Department of Homeland Security following unrest in Minneapolis, raising the risk of a partial government shutdown. The House has passed a bill funding DHS and five other agencies, but it faces a likely filibuster in the Senate without Democratic support. A funding lapse would not shut down the entire government but could disrupt air travel because TSA is part of DHS.



Growing scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement following unrest in Minneapolis could push Washington toward a partial government shutdown.

Senate Democrats say they will not vote to fund the Department of Homeland Security, putting Congress back on the brink of another spending fight.

What we know:

A House-passed bill would fund six federal agencies, including DHS, but the weekend’s events in Minneapolis have shifted the debate.

The measure now sits in the Senate, where Democratic leaders have vowed to block DHS funding, arguing the agency’s immigration enforcement has grown out of control.

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth said her constituents have overwhelmingly urged her to oppose funding for the department.

"That's overwhelmingly what my constituents have asked me to do. Do not go to fund ICE. What I think most Americans would rather have me support them and stand up to the Trump administration. All we're asking the Republicans to do is pull out the funding for DHS and let's work on fixing the problems in it and let's work on adding things that will rein in ICE. I want money to go back to local law enforcement," Duckworth said.

Seven Democrats would need to support the bill to overcome a filibuster and advance it. Republicans have not said whether they are open to negotiations or cuts to DHS funding to secure Democratic votes.

Some Democrats are taking a harder line, pledging to block any action until DHS Secretary Kristi Noem resigns.

What's next:

Since the bill funds only part of the government, a lapse would not trigger a full shutdown. However, it could disrupt air travel nationwide, as the Transportation Security Administration falls under the Department of Homeland Security.