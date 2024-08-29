K9 tracks down Wauconda man in forest preserve after DUI crash

The Brief A Wauconda man was arrested for DUI after fleeing a crash, tracked down by a Lake County sheriff's K9. The suspect, Yiyari C. Salvador, was found intoxicated after a nearly two-mile K9 search in Heron Creek Forest Preserve. Salvador faces DUI and other charges, with a court date set for Sept. 25.



A Wauconda man who police say tried to flee from a DUI traffic crash was taken into custody thanks to the sharp nose of a Lake County sheriff's K9.

Yiyari C. Salvador, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday in the Heron Creek Forest Preserve by a sheriff's deputy and his K9, according to a statement from Chris Covelli with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 3:25 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call indicating Salvador rear-ended the caller's vehicle near Route 22 and Old McHenry Road before he fled on foot, the statement said.

Yiyari C. Salvador, 26 and K9 Axel (Lake County Sheriffs Office)

A sheriff's deputy and his K9, Axel, responded to the scene where they obtained Salvador's scent, Covelli said. Axel tracked Salvador's scent for nearly two miles into the forest preserve.

With the help of a forest preserve ranger, Salvador was discovered under the influence of alcohol next to a trail and arrested without incident, the statement said.

Salvador was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count each of leaving the scene of a crash and resisting or obstructing an officer.

He was taken to the Lake County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.

"Our 911 emergency telecommunicators obtained and relayed critical information to sheriff’s deputies and forest preserve rangers in the field," Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement. "From there, our deputies established a perimeter, and a sheriff’s canine successfully tracked the suspect to an awaiting sheriff’s deputy and forest preserve ranger."

Nobody was injured in the crash according to officials.