Kamala Harris to deliver keynote address at Chicago event honoring MLK's legacy

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago next week to deliver the keynote address at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Breakfast.

What we know:

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced on Thursday that Harris would be speaking at the breakfast, an event that brings together faith communities from across Chicago to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"I want to thank Vice President Harris for coming to Chicago to honor the legacy of Dr. King in our city," Johnson said in a statement. "The Vice President could be anywhere, and the fact that she chose to come to our city and lift up the work we are doing to defend our democracy means a lot to the people of Chicago."

Johnson also praised Harris as "a trailblazer and a staunch defender of the freedoms and rights of everyday Americans," adding that the city is honored to host her for this year’s breakfast.

The backstory:

The MLK Interfaith Breakfast was first organized more than 40 years ago by Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black mayor.

The annual event honors community leaders for their contributions to the city and their work to carry forward Dr. King’s legacy,

This year’s theme is "Defending Our Democracy, Protecting Our Rights." It comes at a time when the Trump administration is receiving pushback for aggressively enforcing immigration law in Chicago, Minneapolis and across the country.

Harris lost to President Donald Trump in the 2024 election after replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.