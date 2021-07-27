Kane County police searching for inmate who escaped during transport

article

Kane County police are searching for a male inmate who escaped in St. Charles during transport Tuesday morning.

About 1:05 p.m., an officer was transporting Hugo R. Avila, 21, to the Kane County Sheriff’s Department for his bond hearing, Elgin police said.

While the officer was stopped in traffic in the area of Randall Road & Route 64 Street, the man fled from the police transport van, police said.

Avila is facing felony traffic-related charges. He is described as approximately 5’8", 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and was last seen fleeing from the area in a northeast direction.

Police are investigating.

If you see Avila, please contact 911 and do not make contact with him.