Kane County raises salaries for animal control workers
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - Kane County is trying to lure in more animal control workers.
The county approved a plan Tuesday to up the salaries of its workers.
Kennel workers will now get $16 an hour, and the shelter program and operations will get $23 an hour.
The administrator will be paid $80,000 a year.
The county says it has been losing workers to other counties that pay better, and are hoping the pay increase will make it more competitive.