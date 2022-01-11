Kane County raises salaries for animal control workers

Kane County is trying to lure in more animal control workers.

The county approved a plan Tuesday to up the salaries of its workers.

Kennel workers will now get $16 an hour, and the shelter program and operations will get $23 an hour.

The administrator will be paid $80,000 a year.

The county says it has been losing workers to other counties that pay better, and are hoping the pay increase will make it more competitive.

