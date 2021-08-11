Kane County reaches “high” rate of COVID-19 transmission as Delta variant surges

Another Illinois county is now considered among the CDC's list of communities with a "high" rate of COVID-19 transmission, due in large part to a surge of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Over the past seven days, Kane County recorded 108.19 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, according to the Kane County Health Department.

Last month, the community was averaging 10 cases per day. But over the past week, it averaged 80 cases per day and recorded 111 new cases on August 9, health officials said.

While health officials say vaccination rates have improved, the county is still experiencing increases in hospitalizations almost daily.

Over 73% of counties in the United States are currently experiencing high community transmission, largely because of how easily the Delta variant spreads.

County health officials continue to encourage all residents to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status and practice physical distancing when possible.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit KaneVax.org.